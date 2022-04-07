Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $483.26

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $483.26 and traded as high as $532.63. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $509.00, with a volume of 2,763 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.43.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 98.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.