MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $269.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

