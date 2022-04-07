MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $260.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 106.33% from the stock’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.78.

Shares of MKSI opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $196.59.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

