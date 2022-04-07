MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.91 ($7.59) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.65). Approximately 42,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.99 ($7.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $760.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.89.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

