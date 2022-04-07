MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.91 ($7.59) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.65). Approximately 42,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.99 ($7.68).
The company has a market capitalization of $760.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.89.
