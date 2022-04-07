Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,078,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

