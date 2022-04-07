Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:MC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

