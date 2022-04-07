Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s previous close.

NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. NU has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,038,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

