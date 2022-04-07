Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $175.10

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.39), with a volume of 423781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.10 ($2.48).

MONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.20. The company has a market capitalization of £945.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

