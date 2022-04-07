Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

