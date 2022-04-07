MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $65,249,318. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $421.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.26. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

