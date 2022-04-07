Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.82 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

