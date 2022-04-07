Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.24. 12,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.10. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.77.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

