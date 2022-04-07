Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRUF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

