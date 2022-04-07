Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

