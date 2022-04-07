Morgan Stanley Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $35.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

