Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $81.56. 236,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,636. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

