Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $56.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.83.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Envista has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.