Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $253.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.71.

Lennox International stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.22. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.46.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in Lennox International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

