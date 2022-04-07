Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,486. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.