Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.97. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.40 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

