Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

