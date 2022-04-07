Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 12,492 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

KEY traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 63,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,180. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

