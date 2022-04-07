Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 18,046 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,570,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,544,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 1,009,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

