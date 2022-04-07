Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 635,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 51,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 17,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

