Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

