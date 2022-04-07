Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of Core Laboratories worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,583. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

