Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

