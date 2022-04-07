Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Up 3.3%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $283.28 and last traded at $283.21. 4,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.27 and a 200 day moving average of $294.37.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,253 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,801. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

