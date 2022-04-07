MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.14 ($60.60).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €25.88 ($28.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.33. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The firm has a market cap of $883.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

