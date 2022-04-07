MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $28.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
MOR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,275. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.
MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
