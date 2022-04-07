MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $28.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

MOR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,275. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

