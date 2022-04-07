Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $69.41. 203,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,610,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $3,983,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

