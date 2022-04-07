Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Ann Kirschner Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Movado Group stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $819.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Movado Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after buying an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

