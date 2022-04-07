MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €222.13 ($244.09).

Shares of MTX traded down €2.15 ($2.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €194.80 ($214.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is €201.77 and its 200-day moving average is €192.63. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

