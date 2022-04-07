MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 8th.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million.

Shares of TSE MTY traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.33. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

