MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 8th.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million.

Shares of MTY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.59. 4,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,610. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$53.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

