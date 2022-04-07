Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 5% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 420,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 901,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Muscle Maker in the second quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

