Nabox (NABOX) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nabox has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

