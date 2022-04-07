Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “
Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
