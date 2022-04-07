Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.