National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,042 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after buying an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,672,000 after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of FR stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

