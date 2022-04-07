National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 145.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KB Home stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

