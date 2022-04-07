National Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

WOOD opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

