National Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,062 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 391,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

