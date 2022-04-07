National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,200,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.