National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $175.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $166.32 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

