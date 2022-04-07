National Asset Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $250.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.21 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

