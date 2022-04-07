National Asset Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Corteva by 804.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Corteva by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

