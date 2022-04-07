National Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

