National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $214,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globant by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

GLOB opened at $248.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.50. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $202.58 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

