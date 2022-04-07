National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 5,360 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 217,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.