National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $126.53 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.